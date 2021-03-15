Wild crocodile on the loose in Phuket

People living near the Ao Chalong Pier in Muang district in Phuket were on Sunday alerted to the sighting of a wild crocodile on Saturday at around 3 pm.

Acting Director of Phuket Port Authority Ofiice Natchaphong Pranit said, “we advise operators of boat services and the general public to exercise caution and safety when entering the pier area.”

If you find or have seen any information about the crocodile, please contact hotline 1199 or tel 076-391-174.

The Ao Chalong Pier is Phuket’s main boat anchorage, set on Chalong Bay, the province’s largest bay some 10km south of Phuket downtown.

It is a famous spot for tourists, as boats can be docked here to visit smaller islands for diving and snorkelling trips.

Source: The Thaiger

