A meeting was held at Hua Hin District Office to discuss the management of wild elephants in both Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces. Mr. Sarawut Nuangjamnong, House of Representatives member and Chairman of the Extraordinary Commission to consider and study the problem of wild elephants, has visited the area to monitor the management and solutions to the problem, and all people affected by the problem were invited to attend the meeting.

The meeting, attended by representatives of local government agencies, acknowledged the growing problem in the areas of Kaeng Krachan National Park, Phetchaburi, and Kuiburi National Park, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and discussed ideas and suggestions on how to improve the situation and the problems and obstacles with these ideas. So far the National Parks have erected semi-permanent elephant protection fences, and excavated ‘elephant ditches’, but not all affected areas have yet been covered. In addition, real-time wildlife cameras have also been installed to monitor when the elephants leave the protected areas to feed, and then officers are dispatched to attempt to return them to the safe confines of the parks, this tactic has so far proven to be very effective.

However, there are of course many problems, the elephants are reluctant to return if they have found a good feeding spot, and sometimes the hilly terrain and the villagers’ agricultural land means there is not a simple return route. The meeting resolved to build an additional barrier fence to cover the affected areas, and to build water facilities and create additional food sources in the forest, it is hoped these measures will prove a success and there will be less incidences of damage to farms and property of the villagers.

