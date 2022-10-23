Wild elephants kill cattle, damage farmland in Kaeng Krachan

Wild elephants killed several animals and damaged crops at a farm in Kaeng Krachan, Phetchaburi on Saturday (Oct 22).

According to Mr. Pichai Watcharawongpaiboon, director of the Office of Conservation Area 3 (Sorbor. 3), Phetchaburi Branch, as many as seven wild elephants are thought to have been responsible for the deaths of seven female milk cows.

Six of the cows were aged around 15 months old, while another was around 19 months, officials said.

The cows suffered injuries consistent with being gored by elephant tusks.

The owner of the herd said he lives about 300 metres from where the incident took place.

He said that the attack happened in the middle of the night and during heavy rain and wasn’t aware there was a problem until he went to tend to his cattle on Saturday morning.

The farmer estimated the cost of the loss of his cattle and damage to his farm to be in excess of hundreds of thousands of baht.

The farm is located in the Pa Deng Subdistrict or Kaeng Krachan.

The news comes following a number of confrontations between elephants and locals in Huai Sat Yai throughout the past year.

In April, Mr. Chuchai Lueangphadung, 57, suffered three broken ribs, broken teeth, a swollen face, chest pain, and numbness in his right leg due to a herniated disc after being trampled by elephants at his farm.

Also in April, a 17 year old youth was killed, believed to have been trampled to death after confronting elephants who had been eating crops from another farm in the area

In September, a committee of wildlife and conservation experts held a meeting aimed at addressing what officials say is a growing problem of human and elephant conflicts in Hua Hin.

There are now approximately 250 elephants living in the Kaeng Krachan National Park, officials said.

Part of the plan to reduce conflicts involving elephants includes using force, creating alternative water and food sources and using cameras and GPS to monitor the location of the elephants.

