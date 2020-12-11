Woman allegedly falls asleep accidently killing 2 motorbike drivers

A Bangkok woman allegedly fell asleep while driving near Benjakitti Park and crashed into numerous vehicles injuring 2 people and killing 2 motorbike riders.

Thong Lor police examined the woman’s dash camera footage from her car and says the car hit a vehicle then a Honda PCX and then another motorbike. Photos from the accident show the woman’s car smashed into an SUV.

Police say they found 42-year-old Sakhon who was driving her vehicle Honda Mio. 29-year-old Theerapong who was a Grab Food delivery driver on the Honda PCX died at the scene. Those injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials say they are still investigating. No charges have been made yet.

Source: The Thaiger

