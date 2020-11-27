Woman arrested for allegedly stealing 1 million baht

A Bangkok woman was arrested on scam charges for purportedly stealing a company checkbook and withdrawing 1 million baht.

The 29-year-old woman identified as Krissadee worked in accounting for a clothing design company in the city’s Ekkamai area.

shortly after she was appointed Krissadee suddenly stopped coming for work. The company then noticed the checkbook was missing as well as a million baht from the company statement.

Khlong Tan police found Krissadee made cash withdrawals. She told the police that she used the money to pay gambling expenses and for trips.

