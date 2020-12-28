Woman returning from S Korea jumps off the quarantine facility balcony

A Thai returnee from South Korea has reportedly committed suicide from the balcony of a quarantine facility in Bang Kapi on Sunday. The woman, whose name has been withheld, allegedly jumped off from the 8th-storey and plunged to her death when she landed on the 2nd-storey of the building.

The 51-year-old woman was tested negative for the virus initially and was undergoing the required 14-day quarantine in an ASQ facility located on Soi Rama IX 31 in Bangkok.

According to report, the woman departed on a repatriation flight from South Korea at 11pm last Thursday and checked in at the ASQ hotel for quarantine on the same night.

There have been 522 deaths related to Thai nationals in the past 5 years, many from “unknown causes” according to records gathered by the Thai embassy in Seoul.

Sources: The Thaiger | Bangkok Post

Authorities probing the scene at the Patra Hotel in Bangkok where a returnee from S. Korea committed suicide on Sunday. (Photo supplied, Bangkok Post)

