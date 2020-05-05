Yala round two tests comes back ‘negative’

A second round of tests carried out on 40 people who were diagnosed positive for the Covid-19 virus in the southern province of Yala, have all came back negative.

The Bangkok Post reports that the initial tests have now been confirmed as “false positives”. A third test is being run to eliminate any doubt.

The CCSA spokesman says the second tests were carried out at a lab in Songkhla province and that further samples will be sent to the Department of Medical Sciences in Nonthaburi for a third and final round of testing.

Meanwhile, an investigation is being launched into the Yala’s lab that carried out the first round of testing.

Source: The Thaiger | Bangkok Post

Photo: Khasod English

