Young athletes from Prachuap Khiri Khan triumph at National Jujitsu Championships

A youth team from Prachuap Khiri Khan, led by View Yaowapha, secured the championship title at the Youth Jujitsu National Championships in Thailand, held on April 9, 2024.

The team, hailing from The Legend Arena Club in Hua Hin showcased exceptional talent in the 15th edition of the championships, which took place from April 5-7 at Rangsit University’s recreational building in Pathum Thani Province.

The championship, which drew participation from over 2,300 athletes across the nation, served as a platform for selecting athletes for international competitions and provided an opportunity for new Jujitsu talents to emerge. Competitors battled across three categories: Fighting, Newaza, and No-Gi, demonstrating their prowess and dedication to the sport.

Under the guidance of View Yaowapha Buraphonchai, a former Taekwondo athlete and bronze medalist at the 2004 Olympic Games, The Legend Arena Club’s youth team excelled, clinching 11 gold, 10 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

Notable performances in the experienced category included Hirankrit Chuabua, Wata Permtavee, Pongthisa Khemanantakosal, Rasmarun Permtavee, Piyapat Kerdthong, and Vari Permtavee, who together brought home a significant haul of medals.

The novice category saw impressive achievements from Raiwin Berry’s Cloe, Panchanit Swasdiphan, Angsumalin Charoenying, Piyapat Kerdthong, and Thawalporn Varinthornwech.

Reflecting on the team’s success, View Yaowapha expressed immense pride, especially noting the outstanding achievement of her third son, known affectionately as ‘Nong Water,’ who won the championship in the 7-8 year age category under 21 kg, Fighting category.

“I am very happy with the performance in the competition because it was the first year we sent athletes to compete. The kids were very dedicated and disciplined in their training, and I am particularly proud that my third son, ‘Nong Water,’ was able to win the Thai Jujitsu Championship. I believe that skills from Taekwondo can be very well adapted to Jujitsu,” she stated.

Currently serving as the director of The Legend Arena Sports and Self-Defense Art Center, Yaowapha continues to contribute to the development of martial arts in the region. The center, situated on the third floor of the BluPort Hua Hin shopping center, offers a variety of sports classes, including Muay Thai, Taekwondo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Tennis10s, among others, aimed at fostering excellence and fitness for children and youth.

For more information about the programs and training opportunities, visit www.thelegendarena.co.th.

