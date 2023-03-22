Zebra crossings in Prachuap Khiri Khan to be made safer for pedestrians

Officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan have launched a new campaign to reduce accidents at crosswalks or zebra crossings.

On Tuesday (Mar 21) Mr Sathien Charoenruen, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, as Director of the Road Safety Center of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, chaired the opening ceremony of the road safety campaign.

The campaign seeks to improve pedestrian safety by repainting the markings of zebra crossings in numerous schools across the province.

The campaign aims to make the crossings more visible and enhance their safety features, thereby reducing accidents and making them safer for pedestrians.

Mr. Setthiya stated that the campaign to reduce accidents at crosswalks is a continuation of the ongoing efforts to improve road safety in the province.

The campaign will cover 38 schools in the province and aims to promote awareness of safe driving among drivers and encourage them to use roads safely.

The Prachuap Khiri Khan province’s campaign is part of the government’s efforts to improve road safety across the country.

By focusing on schools, the campaign aims to ensure that children are safe when crossing the road to attend school, which is a significant concern for parents and authorities.

Crosswalks are an essential part of the pedestrian infrastructure, providing a safe passage for people on foot to cross busy roads.

However, the high profile death of Waraluck Supawatjariyakul, aka “Doctor Kratai” a female veterinarian from Chulalongkorn University, who was hit by a police officer’s motorcycle while using a zebra crossing in front of the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok in 2022, created a social movement to improve safety on zebra crossings.

Thailand has one of the highest road accident rates in the world, with an average of over 20,000 fatalities and 80,000 injuries annually.

The country’s government and local authorities have implemented several measures in order to try and reduce accidents and fatalities, including stricter enforcement of traffic laws, improved infrastructure, and public awareness campaigns with little success.

Under Thai traffic laws, drivers who do not stop for pedestrians at zebra crossings will face a fine of up to 4,000 baht and an immediate deduction of one point from their license.

