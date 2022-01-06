Secretary to the Mayor, Atichart Chaisri, attended the meeting of National Strategy on the Prevention and Suppression of Corruption in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province No. 4/2021. The meeting was held at Prachuap Khiri Khan city hall with Mr. Sathien Charoenruen, the Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, presiding over the meeting.

The agenda before the meeting announced the following:

– The intention to fight against corruption and to raise awareness of the implications of cheating.

– Report the corruption complaint statistics for the province for the fiscal year 2021.

– Report on the results of anti-corruption action plans in local government organisations over the past 12 months, (Oct 2020-Sep 2021).

– Issue further guidelines for directing local administrative organisations in the implementation of the Anti-Corruption Action Plan in the fiscal year 2021-2022.

– Prepare a roadmap to develop and upgrade the results of the assessment of integrity and transparency in the operation of government agencies for the fiscal year 2022.

– Calendar of integrity assessments and transparency in the operation of government agencies for the fiscal year 2022. Subsequently, there was an online meeting via the Zoom App, the central part of which was watching a video of General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand and Chairman of Thailand’s Anti-Corruption day initiative.

The governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, along with the subcommittee, held an anti-corruption banner to signify the province’s anti-corruption effort, which was televised live from Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Afterwards they attended a press conference on the results of the prevention and suppression of corruption after the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption (B.E. 2018), which has been in effect for the third year, together with the NACC, on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day (Thailand) on the 9th December

