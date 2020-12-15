Foreign diver deported following eco-vandalism

Thai Immigration deported a foreign diver who was arrested in September for disturbing marine wildlife off Koh Pha Ngan.

Photos and videos of himself and another diver holding, poking, and tickling sea creatures were posted on social media leading to their arrest.

Attila Ott a Hungarian national and owner of the island’s Pink Panther Scuba Dive Club was deported. After his visa was revoked according to the director-general of marine and coastal resources.

Both Attila and the other diver Dutch-Italian Francesco Simonetti were arrested on September 1 for threatening wildlife in a protected area. Simonetti who worked at the Barracuda restaurant on the island is still in the country.

He posted a 50,000 baht bail and lodged an appeal with the Immigration Bureau.

Surat Thani governor Witchawut Jinto says he is asking authorities to quickly close the case.

In the future tourists who visit the Surat Thani islands – Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, and Koh Tao will be warned not to disturb the environment.

Source: Thethaiger.com

comments