MEI year-end conference and 2021marketing seminar

On 14 Dec, the Media Expertise International (Thailand) Co Ltd (MEI) held a year-end evaluation conference as well as the 2021 marketing seminar at the Centara Grand Resort and Villas Hua Hin with Honorary Chairman Dr Thanachai Theerapattanavong presided over the conference together with Chairwoman Kittikorn Theerapattanavong and CEO Titikorn Theerapattanavong.

The marketing seminar was attended by executives and marketing managers from the Bangkok office sharing strategic marketing plans for 2021. During the year-end conference, department heads presented their annual reports of their respective company outlets that include annual costs, revenues as well as future plans of media marketing in various digital platforms.

MEI shares its umbrella with five media portals, namely Business Today, BLT (Best Living Taste), Harper Bazaar, Hua Hin Today and The Passport. Each media portals presented their own annual reports, future projects as well as constructive marketing plans based on a much larger digital media domain.

