2020 Nissan Almera: Thai prices and specs

Nissan Motors Thailand has introduced the new-generation Almera featuring sharper looks, maintained levels of practicality and improved engine.

The looks of the second-gen Almera get the brand’s latest design language especially the heavily chromed V-grille up front.

Like before, the Almera sits on a generous wheelbase length measuring over 2.6m to help give it class-leading levels of legroom. Its relatively long body remains the case today.

The most notable improvement is no other than the engine which is now more powerful and economical at the same time.

In place of the previous 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol (HR12DE) comes 1.0-litre turbocharged variation (HR10DET).

Power and torque outputs climb from 79hp to 100hp and 106Nm to 152Nm. The turbo triple, which sees a more usable torque plateau of 2,400-4,000rpm, is mated to CVT automatic driving the front wheels.

As with most of its competitors, the Almera is now suited to Ecocar II rules with Euro 5 compatibility, 23.3kpl fuel economy minimum and 100g/km of CO2 maximum.

The March and Note hatchbacks that are still lurking in Thai showrooms are only tuned for Ecocar I with their HR12DE engines (Euro 4, 20kpl and 120g/km).

There are five grades for the new Almera available with prices ranging from 499,000-639,000 baht. As costs of driving aids are starting to fall, they are scattered throughout the range depending on price.

The top VL version gets blind spot warning, rear traffic cross alert, plus side and head airbags. The other four grades get just frontal airbags.

The second B-segment sedan to offer turbo tech in Thailand is the Honda City, which will be launched in all-new form later this month. The City is said to get 122hp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol-turbo.

comments