BMW 430i Convertible or Topless in 20 Sec Motoring JOY In a Two-Door Turbo Cabriolet

BMW Thailand 4 series current line up include a super cool duo: 4 S eries Coupe and 4 Series Convertible Hua Hin Today Motoring takes BMW 430i Luxury Line out for a spin.

Le French call it “Cabrio” or Cabriolet. In the 19th century a cabriolet was a light one-horse, two-wheeled carriage with a folding top seating two passengers. One horsepower, four long legs and a tail. The driver of a horsedrawn cab for hire is a cab driver. In Bangkok taxi-meter chauffeur and in Bangalore, India taxi-wallah.

Design

BMW 430i convertible looks like no other German “Beemer”. Seen from the outside it has a coupe styling, sweeping roofline and a long hood. Our demo is stunning in a “Sunset Orange” metallic paint job. With the roof up looking like a sporty two-door coupe. Now, with a push of a button in a mesmerising origamis, technical show the three-piece complex folding mechanism makes the roof disappear into the trunk in 20 seconds. More styling highlights: the huge 19-inch jet black light alloy wheels.

“The BMW classic long wheelbase with short overhangs, the long engine bonnet and the set-back passenger compartment convey sporty elegance and dynamics” says the Bavarian Motor Works chief designer Adrian van Hooydonk. More styling cues: new LED cats eye adaptive LED head lights in the front. The red rear tail-light cluster boasts LED illumination, as well. On the sculpted side panels above the chrome fender vent the badge spells it out: Luxury Line indication the high specification of this model.

Interior

Maximum comfort and exclusive aesthetics. Call it German premium automotive form and function. The dashboard comes with logical layout and classy materials. Our test vehicle uses coral red Dakota leather providing excellent bolstering and comfort even in the rear, provided you’re not measuring two meters. There’s fine double stitching, wood and carbon fibre accents all meticulously crafted. The cockpit layout is driver oriented and loaded features such as: the Driver Assistance package with HD back-up camera and BMW’s iDrive connectivity boasting an 8.8 inch control display. Navigation plus a multitude of BMW apps and a high-quality, Hi-Fi stereo sound system.

Engine

Under the hood, or bonnet if you like lurks the in-line 4-cylinder twin-turbo petrol motor pumping out 252 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque (pulling power). Rear wheel drive mated to a smooth 8-speed automatic propels the BMW Hard-Top cabriolet to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds. Top speed 250 clicks. Petrol (gasoline) consumption in combined mode 15.3 km/l. Auto start/stop (idle stop) function which BMW calls Efficient Dynamics: Less emissions, more driving pleasure.

Drive

After spending two days and one night in the vehicle I was truly impressed. My wife “Madame Sue”, too. Acceleration, road holding and ride quality impeccable. Razor sharp steering and BMW suspension including the powerful yet smooth brakes. Plenty of driving enjoyment especially in the (S) Sport mode with a throaty engine sound track. Driving to Bangkok on Petchkasem road after midnight under clear skies with wind in my hair. Thonburi across then the river, Sathorn, Rama IV, Raminthra and Foodland 24/7 for more fresh black coffee. What a drive!

Verdict

Every luxury car manufacturer must have a convertible in its model selection. This includes Bayerische Motoren Werke and the 4 series swanky cabriolet is a case in point. Sporty design, metal folding roof, no “rag-top” and four seats. BMW 430i is a unique, handsome vehicle the roof up or down! Turbo charged, too. You step on it and – and it’s GOES! “Designed, Engineered For Driving Pleasure” or JOY.

BMW 430i Luxury Line Engine:

4-cylinder 2.0 liter twin power turbo.

Transmission: 8-speed auto, RWD Power output: 252 hp

Torque: 350 N 0-100 km/h: 6.3 seconds

Max speed: 250 km/h Fuel consumption: 15.3 km/litre

Price: 3,959 million THB

