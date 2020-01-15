BMW 7 Series 2020

BMW Thailand has introduced the impeccable 7 Series and kept the prices unchanged to make it more attractive financially than the S-Class archrival from Mercedes-Benz.

The biggest visual change on the skin is the controversial kidney-grille design which BMW says has grown by 30% in size when compared to that in the pre-facelift model.

More interior features have been added to the 7 Series including those on the convenience and digital side of things. Only the M Sport trim has been announced for the 730Ld and 745Le.

The 730Ld, featuring the same 265hp 3.0-litre diesel-turbo and eight-speed automatic, has two-axle air suspension, 19in wheels and is priced at 6.099 million Baht.

The 745Le, meanwhile, has an improved plug-hybrid system with a higher combined output of 394hp and longer all-electric driving range of 50-58km. The 745Le has the same 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol-electric drivetrain as in the X5 45e.

Despite these enhancements, the all-wheel drive 745Le (with bigger 20-inchers than the 730Ld) costs the same as the outgoing 740Le at 6.399 million Baht.

The 286hp S350d diesel goes for 6.39 million baht in Exclusive trim and an additional 600k for AMG Premium. The 476hp S560e plug-in with AMG Premium spec, meanwhile, is priced the same as the sporty-appointed S350d at 6.999 million Baht.

