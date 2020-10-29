BMW X5 xDrive 45e boasts its energy-saving with electric mode

Dominating in luxury, spacious cabin, and full-on facilities, this future-like electric SUV will make your travel more energy efficient than ever with its intelligent xDrive system. It is now ready to put you to another level of driving satisfaction.

With more maximum force and energy-saving feature, this sport car brags its TwinPower Turbo, a 6-cylinder benzine engine, up to 394 horsepower. The electric motor enables smooth all-electric driving for up to 80 kilometres, so no worries about the nearest gas station on a hurried work day – nor concern for surface conditions thanks to the ingenious 4-wheel drive system xDrive.

Equipped with 8-speed automatic Sport Steptronic gear and Parking Assistant system, BMW X5 xDrive 45e is no stranger to instant and smooth gear shift as well as easy reverse and parking. Even smoother is your interference-proof vision as you can clearly see the route and driving speed at eye level with the convenient help of BMW Head-up Display.

Exterior highlights include Adaptive LED headlights adjustable according to the steering wheel’s rotation and beautiful Panorama Glass Roof, electrically opened and closed.

The car is also equipped with automatic High-Beam Assistant system, smart remote control and touchscreen BMW Display Key, soft-close function for doors, automatic electric opening and closing of rear doors, and Comfort Access System, an intelligent door unlocking system.

The interior design is uniquely superb in its own way. Under the scenic ambient light in the cabin, the M Sport design leather steering wheel is a perfect match with the upper console covered in Sensatec leather.

The back seats come with 40:20:40 foldable cushion. Plus, both driver and passengers can enjoy cup holders as well as temperature control in the central console area.

BMW has always prided itself on state-of-the-art technology. This cutting-edge BMW X5 xDrive 45e is better with BMW ConnectedDrive where the whole world is in your hands as well as BMW Gesture Control that allows you to use iDrive function simply with your fingers.

Other facilities bring about the fullest sport driving experience, including HiFi loudspeaker audio system, Harman Kardon surround sound system, wireless phone charging, and BMW Live Cockpit Professional.

All these novel features come with the usual safety tools upholding BMW’s first-rate standards: rear view camera, surround view camera, front and rear parking sensor, electric handbrake system with automatic hold function when the car stops, park distance control system, ABS anti-lock braking system, DSC and DTC stability control system, all-around collision warning, air bag around the cabin area, and intelligent emergency call.

Sponsored article | Bangkok Post

comments