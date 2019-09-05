McLaren F1 up for auction

A McLaren F1 LM Specification is up for auction in the US with an expected bid of about $34m. Yes, 34 big ones.

The McLaren F1 is one of the rarest cars on the planet. And several features are supposed make this 1990s hypercar more precious than any other.

McLaren built just 64 road-going examples of the F1, only two of which were upgraded to Le Mans specification. Now one of those is up for auction at Monterey, California with the astronomical price tag.

It is claimed that the stratospheric price tag isn’t just due to its rarity. Every F1 has an engine bay lined with pure gold. In total 16 grams were used for each vehicle. The car up for auction has also had its V12 engine upgraded to produce 507 kW, up from 467 kW in standard form.

This power output puts it in rare air, even among modern supercars. Among the few to eclipse the 500 kW mark are the Ferrari 812 Superfast, Lamborghini Aventador S and McLaren 720S.

The car’s aero upgrade increased the down-force to cope with the extra grunt. There were also a number of turn-of-the-century modern conveniences added including upgraded air-conditioning and a radio with a CD player. (You’re kidding me. $34 million and you get a CD player?)

The car also has an odd seating layout with one centrally located driver’s seat and then two passenger seats set back from the driver’s chair.

With about 21,000km on the odometer, the McLaren is in great condition. But $34 million? Even if the McLaren fetches the anticipated $34m, it won’t come close to the most expensive car ever sold at auction. That honor goes to a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO that sold for $US 48.4 million at the same Monterey car auction last year.

And topping them all, a 1963 GTO sold privately in June last year for US$70 million making it the most expensive car purchase to date.

