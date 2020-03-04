McLaren unleashes new 765LT as latest Longtail

The body seems to have lots of aero tricks…

After making the 720S as the new model of its latest Super Series, McLaren has unleashed a lightweight, track-capable version called 765LT (Longtail).

Replacing the 675LT, the 765LT has incremental improvements in performance to make it one of the most potent McLarens to go on sale.

The 765LT has 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 making 765hp and 800Nm compared to the 675LT’s 3.8-litre variation producing 675hp and 700Nm.

As you correctly noted, the 765LT employs aero tricks around the car for enhanced grip and vehicle control, coupled with carbon-ceramic brakes and Pirelli P Zero tyres.

Lightweight bits include titanium exhaust (with four pipes protruding from the rear at the same level), thinner glass and carbonfibre seats, as such. The 1,339kg overall weight is said to be 70kg lighter than the 720S.

Has it reached new levels of performance?

In its own right, yes. The 765LT goes from 0-100kph in 2.8sec and 0-200kph in 7.2sec – 0.1sec and 0.7sec quicker than the 675LT.

McLaren is keen to point out that the 765LT has 15% quicker transmission response than in the 720S to the benefit of better in-gear acceleration of the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

As ever, McLaren is promising a combination of performance and driving dynamics over its intended competition like the Ferrari 488 Pista and Lamborghini LP640 Performante (both based on old donor cars, though).

A total of 765 units of the 765LT will be made worldwide at a yet-to-be-disclosed price. The 720S itself costs 26.5 million baht in Thailand.

Writer: Richard Leu

Source: Bangkok Post

