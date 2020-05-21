The new Porsche ‘Targa 911’ unfolded

Porsche has been selling the Cabriolet and Targa models of the 911 together in the same showroom over the years.

The Weissach boys say both 911s appeal to their own traditional customer base, especially the Targa model with its classic brushed-aluminium C-pillars.

Porsche admits that the roof folding mechanism of the Targa is slower and more complex than in the Cabriolet, but that hasn’t become a disincentive for buyers.

The Targa opens and closes within 19sec., whilst the Cabriolet does it in 12sec.

Engine specifications:

Porsche has initially announced two engines in the Targa for buyers choose from both with standard eight-speed dual-clutch transmission; seven-speed manual is optional.

Using 385hp 3.0-litre bi-turbo flat-six, the Targa goes from 0-100kph in 4.4sec; the all-wheel drive Targa 4S has a higher rating of 450hp for a quicker 3.8sec.

More options are being studied, like the Turbo, but nothing has been finalised, according to officials.

Expect the Targa to hit Thai showrooms in the second half of this year with similar prices to the Cabriolet.

WRITER: Richard Leu | Bangkok Post

