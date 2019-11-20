A Smile that’s worth the Effort

Hua Hin Charity Movement (HHCM), a non-profitable organisation held their first musical charity event in support for the “Sunshine Children’s Home” last month @ Scandinavia Restaurant (Circle 94 Soi Perm Sub).

The event turned out to be a huge success with all the guests had enjoyed their dining, dancing and the main highlight of the show performed by Susan & Larry, Hua Hin’s renowned duo together with some voluntary top Filipino musicians. On November 3, 2019 at the Power of Love Church, Hua Hin, the HHCM group donated some basic necessities (from the funds that they had raised) to the children of “Sunshine Children’s Home” and also to some of their friends.

Groceries, food, water, milk, personal toiletries, school utensils and some cash money (for their school needs) were handed personally to the kids by the group members. Sponsored by Scandinavia and Hua Hin Today Newspaper, HHCM’s Lorenz Lopena (Vice President), Varinya Lopena (Administrator), Susan Sotomil (Chairwoman) and Larry Cadiz (President) believed that all children deserve a decent education and proper food and shelter.

Hua Hin Charity Movement organizes charity events such as musical concerts, gala dinner, ballroom dance, etc. in order to raise funds for local communities and organizations in need. They also accept donations (in cash and in kind) from the public and other private sectors

