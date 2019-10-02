Up & Coming Chef showcasing Local Cuisine at the Hua Hin Chef’s Table.

Hua Hin Chef’s Table had its 6th event of the 2019 season at the amazing Vana Nava Sky on the 27th Floor of the Holiday Inn Hua Hin and it certainly did not disappoint. This is truly a magical location with a cocktail bar and magnificent dining room. Its 360°panoramic views of Hua Hin and the surrounds were a perfect place for Chef Kanyaphat Srijareon to showcase her specially-designed menu. This unassuming chef really knows how to deliver flavour and her presentation was faultless. It was also great to see Executive Chef Bam Amporn Choeng-Ngam there overseeing and supporting the team.

The theme of the night was Thai Fusion, with four courses matched with either wine or cocktails. This was all about combining Thai flavours with great local produce and international cooking techniques.

The first dish was an Amuse Bouche of Tortellini Foie Gras Kaprow; this little mouth tempter was redolent of Thai Holy Basil with the sauce of Foi Gras. A surprisingly delicious blend of flavours and textures which could have been an ample entrée.

The next course was the soup – Tom Kha Pla & Kai; a coconut soup served in a coconut shell with King Mackerel and Smoked Fish Roe This was followed by a delicious trio of appetizers. Here is where local produce from the Prachuab Kirikhan region was featured; Hua Hin Pork Belly with a Prachuab Kirikhan Pineapple Salsa; Hor Mok, a Thai Curry Custard with locally-sourced Scallops and Pranburi Squid stuffed with Coconut Rice.

The main was a choice of either Grilled Wagyu Beef served with a Pa-Nang Risotto or Gaeng Pu Cha Pu Krob, a Crispy Crab Ball with a traditional Red Curry Foam, Vermicelli and a Squid Ink Sago Cracker.

The Wagyu was from the North Eastern Region of Thailand and was served with a medley of roasted garden vegetables. The beef was cooked medium and extremely tender, as you would expect. The seafood curry had lots of texture, with subtle Thai flavours, so as to allow the crab and squid to shine through.

All the savoury courses clearly made use of great Thai flavours, with hints of chili, though never enough to overpower the dish or the proteins on the plate. The portions were quite large, however this was refined cooking and presentation at its finest.

The finish of the night was a delicate mouse cake of pineapples sourced from local growers in Prachuab Kirikhan. A syrup was flamed and pour onto the cake at the table, adding an element of theatre; this was spectacular indeed and simply divine.

Wines on the night were carefully selected to match each course; there was Villa Maria Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand paired with the soup, with Tamarind Wolf Blass Eaglehawk Cuvee Brut Granite as a palate-cleanser after the appetizers. The main course was accompanied by Moulin de Gassac Syrah from France. This was a perfect matchfor the Wagyu Beef. The dessert was paired with a German Riesling from Prinz Von Hessen. The mixologists also did a fine job with the paired cocktails, had you opted to go that way.

There are more Hua Hin Chef’s Table events coming up in October including the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort on the 19th October. See all details at the Hua Hin Chef’s Table Facebook page.

