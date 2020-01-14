FazWaz Hua Hin

What’s in a name?

What’s the similarity between Google; the universally known internet search engine and FazWaz; Thailand’s prime property search operation?

One answer is that both names bear little resemblance to the company’s purpose, yet both are known, remembered and linked to that purpose.

Brand recognition is what that’s all about and FazWaz has that recognition in real estate.

“FazWaz was created to transform the way users find, research and buy properties in Thailand by providing tools, statistics and free information to empower them,” says co-founder and chief executive officer Michael Kenner.

FazWaz – Thailand’s Home for Real Estate

94 Petchkasem Road, Hua Hin

Phone: 091 003 3283

Email: stephen@fazwaz.com www.fazwaz.com

By Hua Hin Today

comments