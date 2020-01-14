Manora Property Hua Hin is a well-established real estate agency under Swiss management, with more than 22 years of involvement in the Hua Hin property market. They are a team of experienced, skilled and young professionals, sharing the same passion towards finding the right properties for their valued clients.

The Manora Property Hua Hin was established in 1998 and has been a key player in the Hua Hin property market for more than two decades. The success story of Manora Co., Ltd. started after its founders Walter and Phitsamai Camenisch, decided to relocate from Switzerland to sunny Hua Hin and start a new life here.

After traveling around Thailand for many years, Hua Hin became their first choice for relocation due to its good air quality, the best weather in all of Thailand and a charming character. The choice of business was obviously real estate due to the unlimited potential and high demand from Europeans, willing to retire in Hua Hin and surrounding areas.

The first few years in business were rough due to the Asian crisis at the time, however, Manora managed to establish itself as professional, competent and honest service provider in the field of real estate in Hua Hin. Helping many foreigners to relocate, build and purchase a holiday or retirement home in Hua Hin, earned Manora a great reputation. This inevitably led to more business opportunities, such as the involvement in construction and sales of Sirin Villas 1 & 2, located on Soi 116, Hua Hin.

For more details, call +66 (0) 63 629 3505 or visit website: https://manoraproperty.com/

By Hua Hin Today

