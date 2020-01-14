When you think about Rosse Immobilien Co., Ltd., Real Estate Agents in Hua Hin, it is not a one-man operation, rather a large team that works to deliver the best outcomes for their clients.

The company was established in 2007 by Martin Rosse and has quickly developed a solid reputation in the real estate and property development industry in Hua Hin. The company’s clients consist of mainly German and Swiss nationals. However, with over 20 staffs employed, 3 team members who speak German and English along with Thai nationals, this means that Rosse Immobilien can work across many facets of the property industry and liaise with potential clients from all over the world.

Contact Details: https://www.thailand-immobilien.ch/

230/9 Petchkasem Road, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand 77110

Phone: +66 (0) 32 513 457

E-mail: info@thailand-immobilien.ch Email: Rental: miete@thailand-immobilien.ch

By Hua Hin Today

