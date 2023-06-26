Banyan Hua Hin marks new phase in sustainable modern living with Villa Suasana opening

Banyan Hua Hin, the healthy active lifestyle community near Thailand’s gulf coast, invites everyone to experience its new residential concept, Villa Suasana. Celebrating the opening of the show villa, the development marks the next step in natural and sustainable living in Hua Hin.

Villa Suasana is specifically designed for individuals, couples and families who want to experience a sense of freedom. Named after the Balinese word for “atmosphere,” these luxurious two- and three-bedroom pool residences offer 137 to 227 square metres of naturally-lit space on plot sizes of 435 to 816 square meters. Prices range from THB 9.9 to 16.9 million baht.

Modern, sustainable living

Each villa offers a playful, modern design that marries privacy and cosiness. Individually located bedrooms connect with spacious common areas. A large terrace with private pool, elevated kitchen, bright and spacious interior, and high vaulted ceilings enhances the feeling of space.

The new concept puts sustainability at its core, with integrated eco solutions. Each Villa Suasana comes standard solar panels, highly insulated walls, salt-water pool, filtered tap water and a smart home automation lighting system. Not only does this minimize the impact on the environment, but it also reduces the energy costs and increases rental potential and resale value.

Top-quality development

Carefully selected high-quality building materials, building reinforcements and an all-inclusive maintenance package ensure hassle free ownership. The villa development is overseen by the Banyan Residences Project Director from the Netherlands.

As a further endorsement of its quality, Banyan Residences was recently awarded as the “Best Housing Development – Hua Hin” at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2022. Judged by a group of industry specialists, the award was based upon the contemporary design of the villas, their liveability, and surrounding facilities.

Within a healthy active living community

Villa Suasana is set within Banyan Residences, a spacious, gated community with 24/7 security. The villas enjoy a stunning setting amidst nature, with beautiful mountain views on both sides, and only a short drive to beautiful beaches, the world-class Banyan Golf Club, True Arena Sports Center and Hua Hin town. The international standard family healthcare facility, Be Well, is located at Banyan.

“For more than 15 years, Banyan is supporting its residents to realise their dream villas as a residence, a holiday home or as investment,” says Tjeert Kwant, Group CEO, Banyan Thailand. “At Banyan, our homeowners can live the “Good Life” in the most exclusive high-end community. The launch of Villa Suasana, an all-new residential concept dedicated to natural and sustainable living, will further enhance Banyan Hua Hin’s status as an appealing destination for a generation of “conscious” urbanites, executives, and entrepreneurs.”

Residents enjoy preferential rates at Banyan Golf Club and a complimentary Banyan Privilege Club membership, with attractive discounts and benefits at 60 high-quality restaurants, beach clubs, sports, and wellness facilities, and more across Hua Hin.

Tapping into trends

With Villa Suasana, Banyan plays into the trend of Bangkok families wanting to spend more of their free time closer to nature and enjoying the beach life. And as flexible, remote working becomes the norm, an increasing number of executives are choosing to avoid the hecticness and time-loss caused by a daily commute in heavy traffic.

Located just 2.5 hours from Bangkok, Hua Hin has become a favourite destination for Bangkokians while remaining a magnet for foreigners residing abroad. While keeping its quintessential Thai charm, the beach town has seen a surge in domestic demand during and following the pandemic as it is the perfect destination to live a healthy active lifestyle. Hua Hin will further benefit from infrastructural developments such as the new elevated highway, double-track train connections and international flights to and from Hua Hin airport.

Opening promotion

To celebrate the opening of the show villa, Banyan runs a limited-time offer. Every new homeowner will receive two complimentary Segway Ninebot electric scooters – the ultimate clean, green way to get around the Banyan Hua Hin project and a Ziegler & Brown premium gas BBQ from Australia. The promotion is valid until 31 August 2023.

A choice of Villa Suasana configurations is available. The Standard villas include a 137-square metre two-bedroom option and a 189-square metre three-bedroom version, both of which feature covered outdoor terraces and private pools. The Deluxe villas include a 150-square metre two-bedroom configuration and a spectacular 227-square metre three-bedroom option, all with fully fitted indoor and outdoor spaces and a private pool.

Villa Suasana prices start from THB 9.9 million to 16.9 million.

For more information, please visit www.banyanthailand.com/residences/villa-suasana or call 032 538 888.

comments