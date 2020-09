This beautiful 3 Rai (4,800 m²) land is for sale in Hua Hin Soi 112, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The land itself is set within lands enriched with scenic and panoramic views, located in Thung Yao area near Mali Prestige, 1 km from the floating market. Just 6 km from the beach and only 10 minutes drive from town, the service land is accessible to water and electricity system.

For more information, kindly contact: 098 305 8528 (Mr Niko)

Email: contact@propertieshuahin.com

LINE: huahinparadise

