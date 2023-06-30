Hua Hin property market flourishes with growing demand from foreign buyers

Hua Hin is experiencing a surge in its property market, with increasing interest from foreign buyers seeking to invest in the area.

Hua Hin Today recently spoke with three prominent property agents in Hua Hin – Andy Dyett from Hua Hin Property, Jirawan Duangdao from jirapropertyhuahin.com, and Nanath Wisanbhokinkul, a team leader with Fazwaz Hua Hin – to gain insights into the current state of the local property market.

Their combined expertise of almost 30 years offers valuable perspectives on the local market dynamics, buyer demographics, and property preferences.

Buoyancy in the market

Amidst the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, these experienced agents unanimously confirmed that the Hua Hin property market has been remarkably buoyant. The past 12 months have witnessed a notable surge in inquiries and buyers, making it one of the busiest periods in recent memory for property sales.

Even during the pandemic and the height of lockdowns, individuals were still actively purchasing properties, often doing so remotely with the help of modern technology. Buyers would make informed decisions based solely on watching YouTube videos showcasing the properties they were interested in.

Jirawan Duangdao and Nanath Wisanbhokinkul further emphasized that the pandemic presented unique opportunities for buyers. Many sellers, faced with uncertain times, were motivated to close deals quickly and consequently dropped their prices.

This created an advantageous environment for buyers, as they were able to find attractive deals and negotiate favorable terms. The pandemic, despite its challenges, proved to be a time of opportunity for those looking to invest in the Hua Hin property market.

Changing buyer demographics

A noteworthy trend highlighted by Andy Dyett was the shifting demographics of buyers in Hua Hin.

While historically the typical client base consisted of buyers from Europe, the market now sees a greater influx of expatriates already residing or working in Southeast Asia.

These buyers primarily comprise European, American, and Australian individuals who have been employed by international companies based in major Asian cities like Hong Kong and Singapore.

Additionally, there has been a change in the age profile of clients, with a rise in younger buyers who are planning ahead for their retirement, often in their late 40s and early 50s. Foreign couples are increasingly purchasing property in the area.

Jirawan said her clients remained predominantly European and American aged over 60 and were primarily English and German speakers. The types of buyers she has been dealing with exhibit a strong interest in the Hua Hin property market, seeking ideal retirement or holiday homes.

Nanath emphasized that her client base remains largely dominated by European males with Thai partners. Clients predominantly hail from countries such as the UK, Germany, Switzerland, and Sweden, indicating Hua Hin’s continuing popularity among the European market.

Preferred property types

When it comes to the type of property sought by buyers, all agents noted a consistent preference for one-story pool villas with three bedrooms.

Prices for such properties typically start from around 8 million baht, reaching upwards of 10 million baht.

For Jirawan’s clients, property quality took precedence over price, followed by factors like location, security, and the property’s presence within a well-established development.

While Nanath said she has extensive experience in selling condominium units, she too concurred that the majority of buyers in Hua Hin are still predominantly interested in acquiring pool villas.

The allure of spacious and private living spaces, complete with their own pool, continues to be a significant draw for investors in this thriving property market.

Legal considerations for foreign buyers

Andy Dyett shed light on the legal aspects of foreign property ownership in Hua Hin.

While previous years witnessed buyers purchasing property through foreign owned companies, the current market conditions favor leasing options, which are now widely accepted and considered safer for foreign buyers.

Andy highlighted that, by ensuring the presence of appropriate clauses and documentation, the security of a leasehold property can be as secure as a freehold property.

Foreigners have the opportunity to register for lease terms spanning 3×30 years, incorporating clauses that grant rights of renewal, succession, and even additional rights akin to freehold ownership.

By ensuring meticulous attention to the legal procedures and required paperwork, the leasehold process provides a secure avenue for foreign investors.

As Hua Hin continues to capture the imagination of foreign buyers either seeking an ideal destination for retirement or holiday homes, or as a place from which to work and raise a family, the property market remains vibrant and bustling.

With a diverse clientele from Europe, America, and Australia, the demand for one-story pool villas remains strong.

Moreover, the acceptance and safety of leasing options have become increasingly prevalent, offering foreign buyers a secure and attractive pathway to property ownership in Hua Hin.

Note: The information provided by the three agents is based on their experiences and perspectives and may not represent the entire property market in Hua Hin.

