Hua Hin ranked among the 10 Best Places to Retire in Asia

Hua Hin has been named as one of the best places to retire in Asia, according to an article recently published by news and information site U.S. News & World Report.

The article by the U.S. site, which was first reported by Thaivisa, included Hua Hin in The 10 Best Places to Retire in Asia. Chiang Mai also featured in the list.

In its article, the site considered factors such as cost of living, weather and medical care, all of which were favourable in both Hua Hin and Chiang Mai.

The article said Hua Hin “has good year-round weather and a large foreign community”.

“A retiree can afford a high standard of living, including days on the city’s golf courses and regular dinners out at first-class restaurants, on a modest budget.

“The standard of local medical care is good, and you’re less than three hours from Bangkok, which boasts some of the region’s top hospitals.

“Housing options include modern condos, beachfront homes and modern gated communities.

“The big foreign community connects through reading clubs, festivals, cycling clubs, soccer leagues, wine tastings and darts tournaments”.

Of Chiang Mai, it said “since the 1800s, the Thai city of Chiang Mai has been luring expats from the west with its low cost of living, great weather, rich history and distinct culture.”

It added that Chiang Mai offers a mix of traditional Thailand alongside “mega malls, multinational grocery and department stores and other trappings of 21st century living”.

“The biggest advantage of retirement in Chiang Mai is the low cost of living and affordable health care.

“A couple can live here comfortably on as little as $1,200 per month, and you can see an English-speaking doctor for $20.

“The biggest downside can be air pollution during the annual burning season, mid-February through mid-April, when local farmers burn their fields”.

Other destinations featured in the list included, George Town in Malaysia, Bali in Indonesia and Da Nang in Vietnam.

The site described George Town as “one of Southeast Asia’s most livable destinations”.

The best places to retire in Asia include:

George Town, Malaysia

Bali, Indonesia

Da Nang, Vietnam

Udagamandalam, India

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Kota Kinabalu, Malaysian Borneo

Da Lat, Vietnam

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Hua Hin, Thailand

Taipei, Taiwan

