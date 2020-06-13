Living the Black Mountain Lifestyle at Sansara Hua Hin

Hua Hin Today was first introduced to the 500-million-baht Black Mountain Sansara development in 2016. At that time, BuilderSmart Directors and Sansara developers revealed plans to construct luxury pool villas and residential apartments overlooking the golf course as a huge enhancement of the Black Mountain community.

Two years later, a display villa and sales office provided more tangible evidence of the quality and services to come. In 2018 we met with BuilderSmart Directors and Sansara developers Sunchai Nueangsi, Suresh Subramaniam, Chris Cartwright and General Manager Hans Van Steertegem. BuilderSmart PCL is the longstanding Bangkok company providing the construction expertise, with the Beaumont Partnership, one of Thailand’s leading architectural firms, creating residential floor plans, interior designs and community facility details.

Being showcased then were design concepts with attention to detail, advanced architecture and construction standards which had already won multiple Thailand property awards. Chris Cartwright, one of the three Directors of BuilderSmart, then forecast that Sansara was set to become the company’s crowning achievement.

Now in 2020 the landscape has changed as the project approaches fruition, on schedule and on budget. With the arrival of the first occupants of completed residences, what can be seen includes completed stand-alone pool villas and multi-level apartment buildings overlooking the communal swimming pool and extensive gardens.

If you haven’t visited the adjacent golf course, Water Park, Wakeboard Park or international school lately, you will be in for some big surprises when just passing by; but there’s much more to be seen within the development. With a guided tour, thanks to General Manager Hans, we were able to experience the quality display apartments and villas as well as the community fitness centre and outdoor hospitality facilities almost completed.

Next, around seven rai of land will become ‘Sansara Avenue’, a shopping precinct situated within walking distance of the residences and immediately across the main access road from the Wakeboard Park. Although downtown Hua Hin is only a 15-minute drive away and with frequent shuttle services available, any fully fledged community needs its own retail facilities. On the drawing board are much more than the usual convenience and refreshment stores. This will not only be for Sansara residents but to service the wider Black Mountain community as it continues to grow with many other residential projects happening nearby over the next 3-5 years.

There are also plans for an additional ‘village’ complex nearby to be established by Peter Kirketerp, the owner of La Grappa, one of downtown Hua Hin’s most highly regarded Italian restaurants and wine outlets. Peter says La Grappa has been looking for some time to relocate its operation to newer and more suitable facilities which can offer a much wider range of customer services.

Peter has acquired land between the Hua Hin international School and Sansara, with architectural plans being developed for a complex likely to be known as the ‘La Grappa Village’. We’ll feature more about this project soon!

There is still a plot of land available adjacent to the Sansara apartments for another building project. Whether that becomes short- or long-term residences, or perhaps resort amenities, is yet to be determined.

Now is the right time to take a closer look at what the Black Mountain lifestyle is all about. Sansara General Manager Hans Van Steertegem and Guest & Administration Assistant Executive Sariya Boonchin (Khun Stamp) are ready to proudly show you the quality and style of Sansara any day of the week.

Sansara at a Glance – “Live the Life You Love”

12 Golf course view poolside villas with 2 or 3 bedrooms (Approx 256 to 277 sqm)

50 Luxury apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms (Approx 59 to 143 sqm)

Where: Adjoining the western fairways of the Black Mountain Golf Course; just follow the Sansara signs as you approach the Water Park and Wakeboard Park.

Phone: +66 2 683 0088

Facebook: sansarablackmountain

Email: customercare@sansara.asia

Website: www.sansara.asia

