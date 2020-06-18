Sunshine International’s Q1 sales top expectations

Despite the Covid-19 outbreak, which has crippled many tourism-related businesses in Hua Hin, retirement residence developer Sunshine International’s first quarter sales exceeded all expectations.

The remarkable results were mainly due to their architect’s exceptional design, which was meant to give a rebirth to the authentic Thai building design tradition.

“I’m truly sad to see how new buildings in Thailand have slowly slipped away from the Thai-style architecture in recent years. But now we have revived a unique Thai-style villa from the 1700s, and the sales success has proved us right,” says Mr Andrew Stocks, CEO of Sunshine International.

“This year we had a very difficult time because of the coronavirus, but now I am sure that the worst is behind us. All our projects are on schedule and our sales are still on the right track,” he adds. Recently, the Sunshine Maleesa Place, a ‘budget hotel’ located right at the centre of Hua Hin, reopened after being closed for almost two months due to the pandemic.

As for other properties under the company’s umbrella, Sunshine Hills will still push through their grand opening in August while the Sunshine International Retirement Residences has reported a 70 percent occupancy rate even during the Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Stocks says he is grateful that the company has well survived the difficult times. Sunshine International has now an ‘all-clear’ to proceed with the development of all their hotels and residences including in Pattaya and Chiang Mai.

For more information, visit: www.sunshine-residences.com

