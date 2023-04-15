Top 6 Luxury Property to Invest in Hua Hin: Right Now 

Hua Hin is a coastal city in the Prachuap Khiri Khan province of Thailand, famous for its pristine beaches, vibrant nightlife, and beautiful weather all year round. With its relaxed and laid back atmosphere, Hua Hin has become a popular destination for tourists and expats alike. Additionally, a short drive from Bangkok is causing the property market in Hua Hin to trend up in recent years.

Investing in real estate in Hua Hin is a smart choice as the property market has been steadily growing over the years Below is a compiled list of the top 6 luxury properties to invest in Hua Hin.

6 Real Estate in Hua Hin to Invest in 2023

1. Baan San Ploen

Baan San Ploen is a beautiful beachfront condominium located in the heart of Hua Hin. The project is conveniently situated near the city center and within walking distance of the beach, restaurants, Hua Hin Night market and shopping areas. Baan San Ploen offers various luxurious amenities, including a large swimming pool, a fitness center, and a 24-hour security system. Highlight of Baan San Ploen project is the BBQ area and garden for tenants to enjoy a family weekend on the beach having some grilled meats.

The unit sizes range from 36 to 109 square meters and the prices start from THB 2,390,000.

2. Beverly Hills Villas

Beverly Hills Village is an exclusive residential estate located in the Khao Tao area, south of Hua Hin. The project features luxurious villas with private pools, spacious gardens, and breathtaking lush green views of the mountains. Beverly Hills Village is a perfect retreat for those who want to enjoy the peace and tranquility of nature while being close to the city center and even go to the beach. The villa sizes range from 270 to 800 square meters, and the prices start from THB 17,900,000. A traditional type Thai style house for you to feel relaxed and close to nature.

3. Marrakesh Residence

Marrakesh Residence Hua Hin is a luxurious residential development situated in the heart of Hua Hin. The project features Moroccan-style villas with private pools, gardens, and terraces. You can see the Moroccan-inspirations that combine the tropical condominium garden perfectly.

The project atmosphere is filled with happy moments in the most memorable moments that you touch from the first step. Regarding the meticulousness in the room design, it gives a sense of difference from other development projects. Moreover, the project has selected bright color tones and premium finishes. Furthermore, the project provides an infinity-edge pool, emphasizing privacy, a fitness center, and direct beach access to fulfill your vacation in the quality community with the safety system and to enjoy the precious moment with your special one at the Marrakesh Residences. The villa sizes range from 54 to 249 square meters, and the prices start from THB 6,200,000.

4. Baan Sandao

Baan Sandao is a luxurious beachfront condominium situated in Hua Hin’s prime location. The project features an infinity pool, a fitness center, a garden, and a 24-hour security system. Baan Sandao offers fully furnished units with modern designs and stunning sea views. The unit sizes range from 32 to 157 square meters, and the prices start from THB 5,500,000.

5. Hua Hin Horizon

Hua Hin Horizon is a modern residential development situated in Khao Takiab area, just a few minutes away from Hua Hin’s city center. The project features modern villas with private pools, gardens, and stunning sea views. Hua Hin Horizon offers various amenities, including a fitness

center, a clubhouse, and a 24-hour security system. Hua Hin Horizon surrounded by green mountains and close to several tourist attractions in Prachuap Khiri Khan, such as Hua Hin Beach, Hin Lek Fai Viewpoint, Chatchai Market, Hua Hin night market, and only 10 minutes

from Market Village HuaHin .The villa sizes range from 210 to 348 square meters, and the prices start from THB 6,500,000.

6. Blue Mountain Hua Hin

Blue Mountain Hua Hin is a luxurious residential development located in the Khao Tao area, south of Hua Hin. The project features luxurious villas with private pools, spacious gardens, and stunning mountain views. Blue Mountain Hua Hin is a perfect retreat for those who want to enjoy the peace and tranquility of nature while being close to the city center. It is situated on the foothills, surrounded by the greenery of Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, the country’s most beautiful and best golf course. It is also only 5 minutes away from Hua Hin City and can take you to many attractions, such as Hua Hin Night Market, Hua Hin Market Village, Khao Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin Beach, Hua Hin Artists Village (Baan Sillapin), Hua Hin Railway, etc. The villa sizes range from 279 to 505 square meters, and the prices start from THB 4,500,000. Perfect for homebuyers and investors who like to tee-off during the weekend overlooking the mountain to your right and the beach to your left.

Take advantage of the opportunity to invest in luxury property in Hua Hin and experience the potential for high rental yields and capital appreciation. With FazWaz, finding the perfect luxury villa that meets your investment needs has never been easier. Don’t wait any longer to make a smart investment decision, start your search today with FazWaz!

