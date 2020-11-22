Four institutions will receive 10 billion baht worth of land from King Rama X

Four education institutions will receive a 10 billion baht worth of land from HM King Vajiralongkorn. The land area covers approximately 160,000 sqm (100 rai) along the Ratchawithi Road, in Dusit district, central Bangkok.

Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University will receive 96,000sqm (60) rai whilst 59,200sqm will be given to Suan Dusit University.

Rachawinit School (primary) and Rajavinit Mathayom School (secondary), will also receive the deeds.

Aside from the land title deeds handover, the royal-owned land where Dusit Zoo once located, will be used for building a public hospital.

Source: The Thaiger

