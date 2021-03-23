Ronnie O’Sullivan beats John Higgins

Ronnie O’Sullivan reached the semi-finals of the tour championship final by beating John Higgins 10-8 at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales.

The world champion had a 5-3 lead after the first session with Higgins reaching the evening’s mid-session interval still only two behind at 7-5.

Higgins cut the deficit to one frame only for O’Sullivan to register the 1,100th career century with a 101.

The Scot hit back but a break of 69 helped O’Sullivan get over the line.

The win sees O’Sullivan gain a measure of revenge over Higgin after losing 10-3 in the Players Championship final last month.

The tournament continues on Tuesday when Neil Robertson meet Jack Lisowski, while Mark Selby takes on Kyren Wilson on Wednesday and world number one Judd Trump faces Barry Hawking on Thursday.

Source: BBC Sports

