Spectators wowed Masters champion Yan Bingtao

As Yan Bingtao became the youngest Masters champion in more than two decades, commentator John Virgo told BBC Two viewers: “A star is born.”

Yan became only the second Asian player ever to win one of snooker’s Triple Crown events as he beat John Higgins to win the Masters.

His 10-8 victory over Higgins – after being 5-3 and 7-5 down – saw him become the tournament’s youngest champion since Ronnie O’Sullivan won the title as a 19-year-old in 1995.

BBC Sport looks at the 20-year-old’s rise to prominence and why comparisons are also being made with six-time world champion Steve Davis.

Meanwhile, Four-time winner Higgins and Davis talked up Yan’s credentials as a potential world champion in the aftermath of last month’s match.

And John Parrott, who won at the Crucible in 1991 added: “I knew Yan was good but not this good.

“I have seen him play lots of times. He’s really impressed me with his attitude and temperament. He looks very comfortable in the heat of battle.

