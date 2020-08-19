New President for Rotary Club Hua Hin

Last month, members of the Rotary Club of Hua Hin, led by outgoing president Chayanisa Raksaeviang, gathered in the ballroom of the Hua Hin Grand Hotel to elect a new president. Ms Nicharee Subma won the most votes to become the club’s president.

During her acceptance speech, Ms Nicharee said she would uphold the club’s service commitment and adhere to its principles and standards in order to ensure that Rotary Hua Hin achieve its goals. She also vowed to work to the best of her ability as past presidents of the club had done.

The Rotary Club strives to select, recruit and introduce new members from different generations and professional backgrounds in order to enhance the organisation’s work unity and provide aid to the community.

Ms Nicharee, a graduate of Kasem Bundit University, Bangkok and Royal Thai Air Force Senior Eecutive Relations Development Programme, is married to Bangkok-based businessman Wachira Sirithienthong with one daughter. She is the niece of famed golf pro Prayad Maksang.

comments