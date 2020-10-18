Surgeon fired for opposing govt’s use of force against protesters

BANGKOK | Sunday, 18 October – Dr Jarosdao Rimphanitchayakit, a thoracic surgeon of Mongkutwattana Hospital was sacked yesterday evening by director Maj Gen Rianthong Nanna for joining 386 other doctors in signing a petition requesting the government not to use violence against anti-government protesters.

Director Maj Gen Rianthong, who is also a royalist posted on his Facebook page today that he sacked the surgeon from her position effective 23:19 hours last night.

“She was fired because the hospital has a clear policy of forbidding the employment of anyone opposed to the monarchy,” says the director.

The director inscribed that the protesters had offended the monarchy, and firing water cannon to disperse them was not an act of violence. Authorities had taken necessary actions, step by step, to break up the demonstration and had not used any unreasonable forces.

Meanwhile, Dr Jarosdao wrote a farewell message to her patients on her own Facebook page this morning, saying: “From now on, I will no longer see you all at room number 9 on the 3rd floor of Building B. Thank you for giving me a chance to treat you. You are all my best teachers. Your relatives were wonderful. They gave me moral support in my everyday work.”

She also thanked the director for giving her the opportunity to work as a thoracic surgeon at Mongkutwattana Hospital, where she had gained valuable experience for over a year. Thoracic is a medical term pertaining to the thorax area of your body, the area between your neck and abdomen, otherwise known as the chest.

Original writer: Online Reporters

Source: Bangkok Post

Photo: Dreamstime.com

comments