On Monday night, HUA HIN TODAY Online Editor Larry Cadiz assisted dozens of people in lodging their complaints at Hua Hin Police Station who have been victimized by the SPM online sham that has been going on recently across the country.

According to chief investigator Pol officer Noppanat Asadindecha, he instructed the following procedures as the first step in bringing up the case:

File a report/statement at your local police station…. and bring along a bank statement (issued by your bank) of all the transactions you’ve made with SPM (it is advisable to use an official bank statement as concrete evidence since it shows your account number and SPM’s bank details)

2. A photocopy of your identification (passport, driver’s license, etc.)

Police will then record your statement and forward it to the provincial head investigation office in Prachuap Khiri Khan for further action.

*Note: Please file your report/complaints ASAP. The earlier the better so the authorities could move on to the next procedure without delay, in which we will keep you updated on our Facebook page or our LINE chat group: ‘Victims of SPM’.

For further info, please direct at your calls to HUA HIN TODAY at 062 390 9226 or 032 900 150 from 9am – 5pm.

Reported by:

Kayes Nihon | Hua Hin Today

