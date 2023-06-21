21 Run: Don’t miss out on taking part in one of the region’s most unique running events

Register for 21 Run: https://race.thai.run/21run (registration closes June 30)

Time is running out for those eager to participate in the highly anticipated 21 Run event, set to take place near Hua Hin in July.

With the registration deadline rapidly approaching, prospective runners are encouraged to secure their spots before June 30.

The event kick starts on July 29, allowing registered participants to collect their race shirts and bibs, ensuring they are race-ready for the following day.

The 21 Run will commence on July 30, offering runners a unique opportunity to explore the usually unseen pathways of Fort Dhanarajata Army Camp.

The 21 Run will take runners on a route through the beautiful and scenic setting of the army camp.

Organized by Nich Event and supported by esteemed sponsors such as L’or Essenso, Singha, Nok Air, Pocari Sweat, Jetts Fitness, Hua Hin Today, Thai Run, Armyland, Infantry Center, and Army Reserve Center, this event promises to deliver an exhilarating and unparalleled experience for all participants.

The 21 Run offers a range of distances to accommodate participants of varying abilities. Runners can choose between the Half Marathon (21 km), the Mini Marathon (10 km), and the Fun Run (5 km). The Half Marathon will commence at 05:21 am, followed by the Mini Marathon at 05:51 am, and the Fun Run at 06:11 am.

In addition to the unique experience, every participant will receive a race shirt and bib, serving as a badge of honor during the race, and a commemorative medal upon completion of their chosen distance.

Those taking part in the Half Marathon (21 km) will also receive a race towel, while competitors in the Mini Marathon (10 km), and the Fun Run (5 km) will receive a foldable water cup from Decathlon.

To register for the 21 Run and access further details about the event, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website at https://race.thai.run/21run.

The registration fees for each distance are as follows: 21 km (890 THB), 10 km (790 THB), and 5 km (590 THB).

Furthermore, updates and news about the event can be found on the official Facebook page at 21RunHalfMarathon.

Contact:

Nich Event

Email: eventco@summitnich.com

Phone: +66 97-260-1955

Facebook: 21RunHalfMarathon

