60,000 Sinopharm doses fully booked in half an hour

BANGKOK (NNT) – Sunday was the first day that Chulabhorn Royal Academy allowed members of the public living in Bangkok, adjacent provinces, and four dark-red southern provinces to reserve Sinopharm doses via sinopharm.cra.ac.th.

Within just 30 minutes from the opening at 8 a.m., the Academy revealed that the website had crashed due to high online traffic.

However, at 10 a.m., the Academy reported that all of the 60,000 doses had already been reserved.

Those who successfully booked the doses and paid the fee will be invited to get vaccinated, from July 18 to August 31.

Meanwhile, other members of the public can reserve another lot next week when the Academy opens its booking channel.

