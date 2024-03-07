9-year-old Shane and father Sam top the scoreboard in Kiteboarding & Wingfoil Natonal Championships in Pranburi

Father and son chalk up 1st and 2nd place between them in races off the coast of Pranburi near Hua Hin

It was a case “like father, like son” over the weekend when nine year-old Thanawat “Shane” Promwaen and his dad Sam topped the scoreboard at the Kiteboarding & Wingfoil National Championships near Hua Hin.

A high-ﬂying performance from young Shane came hard on the heels of his record-breaking kite foil crossing of the Gulf of Thailand last month – just days before his ninth birthday.

Despite his tender years, Shane competed in the Men’s Wingfoil Class off the coast of Pranburi at the weekend and taking 2 nd place honours in two separate races.

Meanwhile, Shane’s father Sam – who narrowly missed qualifying for the next Olympics recently – took second place on Saturday and ﬁrst on Sunday in the LEI Foil Class.

Sam (35) said: “This was Shane’s ﬁrst race of the year and ﬁrst time in the open men’s ﬂeet. After six races, he climbed to second place – just ﬁve points behind the winner. My boy fought hard for a ﬁrst on the second day and wind conditions were right, but luck was not on his side. This was all good experience for him – and he can’t wait for his next chance to compete!”

Boy wonder Shane hit the headlines in February when he became the youngest to kite foil his way across the Gulf of Thailand in a record four hours and 10 minutes – the fastest time yet for windsurfers of any age.

Shane now plans to enter international competitions on an ambitious journey to becoming the youngest wing foiling world champion and representing Thailand at the Olympics. Sponsors are now being recruited to make the dream come true.

Hailing from Pattaya, Shane is expert at “wing foiling” and “kite foiling”, by which a hydro-foil lifts the board out of the water to enhance performance.

Shane began his kitesurﬁng career when just three years old and now balances studies at Satit Udomseuksa School in Pattaya with an intensive training schedule that sees him on the water for up to ﬁve hours a day, under the guidance of parents Sam and Pawinee “Whun” Deenok.

Follow Shane via his Facebook page (@shane.wing.foiler), website (shanethewingfoiler.com) or LINE account (@shane.wingfoiler). Prospective sponsors wishing to help Shane compete internationally are invited to visit https:// makeachamp.com/SHANEthewingfoiler.

