AC Milan stunned by Atlanta

AC Milan’s lead at the top of Serie A was down to two points after they were outwitted by Atalanta at the San Siro.

Cristian Romero headed home Robin Gosens’ corner after 26 minutes before Josip Ilicic was brought down by Milan’s Franck Kessie in the area halfway through the second half.

Ilicic converted the penalty before Duvan Zapata added a third late on.

Inter Milan, who could have gone to the top with a win, were held to a goalless draw at Udinese.

Atalanta, who becomes just the second side to beat AC Milan in Serie A this season, rise to fourth in the table.

AC Milan 0-3 Atalanta

Source: BBC Sports

