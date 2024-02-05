Amazing Muay Thai World Festival 2024 kicks off at Rajabhakti Park, PM Srettha to visit on Tuesday

The “Amazing Muay Thai World Festival 2024” is underway, drawing enthusiasts and spectators from around the globe to Hua Hin.

The event, which began on February 4, 2024, was inaugurated by Mr. Suwat Liptapanlop, Chairman of the Thai Fight Organizing Committee, signaling the start of a celebration aimed at showcasing Thailand’s beloved martial art, Muay Thai, on an international platform.

This year’s festival, organized by the Royal Thai Army in collaboration with various agencies, showcases the sport of Muay Thai, combining fierce competition with cultural exhibitions.

Over the course of three days, from February 4th to 6th, attendees are treated to a wide variety of activities including nine Muay Thai fights, demonstrations of Thai martial arts, and a showcase of the country’s cultural heritage.

Highlights of the festival include food-related activities, demonstrations of Muay Thai from all regions of Thailand, workshops on crafting traditional Muay Thai headbands, and an exhibition detailing the history of this ancient sport.

Additionally, the festival features sales of OTOP (One Tambon One Product) goods and local food items, providing a unique opportunity for visitors to sample the flavors of Thailand while supporting local artisans and producers.

The “Amazing Muay Thai World Festival 2024” not only aims to entertain but also to promote cultural tourism and leverage the soft power of Muay Thai to create added economic value. In a grand finale set for February 6th, Prime Minister Mr. Srettha Thavisin will preside over the closing ceremony. The ceremony will be highlighted by a spectacular drone light show, set to accompany a traditional Muay Thai Wai Kru performance, offering a breathtaking fusion of technology and tradition.

The festival is open to the public and tourists free of charge, inviting all to immerse themselves in the spirit and tradition of Muay Thai. Through events like these, Thailand continues to cement its status as a global hub for martial arts and cultural richness, attracting visitors from across the world to experience the beauty and excitement of Muay Thai firsthand.

