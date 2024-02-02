Amazing Muay Thai World Festival 2024 starts in Hua Hin this weekend. Here’s the schedule

The “Amazing Muay Thai World Festival 2024” is set to take place from February 4th to 6th, 2024, at Rajabhakti Park.

Coinciding with Muay Thai Day on February 6th, this event is a collaboration among various organizations to celebrate and promote Muay Thai, the distinguished Thai martial art, on a global stage.

The festival will include ceremonies to honor the seven kings and King Rama VIII, a historical exhibition on Muay Thai, activities showcasing the martial art’s four regional styles, and both local and international Muay Thai boxing competitions.

Attendees can also enjoy local products and food from Prachuap Khiri Khan province, ceremonies paying tribute to Muay Thai teachers, demonstrations of Muay Thai weaponry, and captivating performances featuring lights, sound, and drone shows, all highlighting the rich history and culture of Muay Thai.

The schedule for the festival at Rajabhakti Park is as follows:

February 4th, 2024

5:30 PM: The opening ceremony, led by the Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

6:00 PM to 9:40 PM: Live THAI FIGHT competition, broadcast on Channel 8, accompanied by music and Muay Thai musical performances.

February 5th, 2024

A day dedicated to the Muay Thai boxing competition, showcasing talent from grassroots to international levels.

February 6th, 2024

6:00 PM: The closing ceremony, presided over by the Prime Minister, will include a ceremony honoring the seven kings and King Rama VIII, Muay Thai weapon demonstrations, and tributes to Muay Thai teachers.

The evening will be rounded off with spectacular light, color, and sound performances alongside drone formation shows and another round of the Muay Thai boxing competition, highlighting both local and international talent.

This festival aims to celebrate and spread the unique heritage of Muay Thai worldwide, offering a rich blend of cultural exhibitions, athletic prowess, and local traditions.

