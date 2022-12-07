Amazing Muay Thai Festival: Major Thai boxing event to be held in Hua Hin in February

The Royal Thai Army will host (with the support of Thailand’s Tourism Authority and the WBC Muay Thai) the inaugural Amazing Muay Thai Festival in Hua Hin from February 2-6, 2023.

The event will be held at Rajabhakti Park and the Seapine Recreation Centre.

Global Muay Thai star Buakaw Banchamek will be there on February 6 to lead the most prominent outdoor gathering of the Wai Kru Ceremony to celebrate February 6 as the annual Muay Thai Day in the Kingdom of Thailand.

“The highlight will be the world’s largest wai-kru ceremony performed by 5,000 Muay Thai boxers on Feb 6, which will set a Guinness World Record,” said army chief Narongpan Jitkaewthae, who announced the event.

Muay Thai legend Saenchai will lead the daily morning Muay Thai training on the beach (February 2, 3, and 6), where he will be assisted by Sittichai Sitsongpeenong, Kem Sitsongpeenong, Thananchai Sitsongpeenong and Satanfah Sitsongpeenong in a truly unique opportunity to train with Muay Thai superstars on a private Thai beach.

On the evening of February 4, there will be a professional fight show with WBC MuayThai world titles, WBC Muay Thai Nai Khanom Tom Challenge showdowns, and the first-ever WBC Muay Thai Muay Ying contests.

Over two days, February 4 & 5, there will be youth and adult amateur MuayThai tournaments with prestigious Thailand Cups and medals at stake for those entering the tournaments.

On February 2 & 3 there will be a ring officials workshop for aspiring MuayThai judges and referees, combined with a Muay Thai trainers seminar.

Registration will open on Friday, December 10.

