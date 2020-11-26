Argentina legend dies at 60 as three days mourning begins

National mourning for 3 days has begun in Argentina after Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60.

The Argentinian football legend suffered a heart attack at home on Wednesday just two weeks after he was discharged from hospital following surgery for a blood clot on his brain.

His body will lie at the Casa Rosada the seat of the Argentina government, during that time.

Ossie Ardiles told the BBC To be Diego Maradona was incredibly beautiful. Right from a really early age, he was subject to the press all the time. He didn’t have a normal childhood nor normal teenage years.

Maradona who played for Barcelona and Napoli, was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup. Scoring the famous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in the quarter-finals.

Ardiles who played alongside Maradona at the 1982 World Cup said he will be remembered as a genius in football. You can see the extraordinary amount of interest that he generates.

Messi and Ronaldo were among the current players to pay tribute. Brazilian football great Pele said he hoped one day they would play football together in the sky.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Maradona made world football better.

In a tribute released by his son former Tottenham manager and Argentina defender, Mauricio Pochettino said broken with pain. Diego, you were my idol and friend. I was so blessed to have shared football and life with you.

Luigi de Magistris the mayor of the city has called for the Stadio San Paolo to be renamed in honor of Maradona.

Source: BBC Sports

