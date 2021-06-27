Assault, Wounding and Related Offence

Section 391 states that, “whoever commits a forcible attack against another, where the attack is not serious, such as a fist fight without bruises and slapping someone, shall be imprisoned not more than one year or fined not more of ten thousand baht.”

Section 295 states that,“whoever causes injury to the other person in body or mind, such as intentionally shooting to the non-vital organs and stabbing with knife, shall be liable to imprisonment for any period not exceeding two years or a fine not exceeding forty thousand baht, or both.¹

Section 297 states that “whoever commits bodily harm, which causes the victim to receive grievous bodily harm, shall be punished with imprisonment of six months to ten years, and fined of one thousand to two hundred thousand baht. Grievous bodily harms are the loss of a distinct part, serious disfigurement, permanent insanity, abortion, and infirmity or chronic illness which may last throughout life.”

