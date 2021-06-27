Athletics: former 400m world record holder lee evans dies aged 74

Lee Evans, two-time Olympic gold medallist and former 400m world record holder, has died aged 74. He suffered a stroke earlier last month. American Evans was the first man to break the 44-second mark in the 400m when he claimed gold in 43.86secs at the 1968 Mexico Games.

He won men’s 4x400m relay gold at the same .ames and wore a black beret in solidarity with his team-mates, who were removed from the tournament after their Black Power podium salute. Evans was a founding member of the Olympic Project for Human Rights, which highlighted racial injustice in America before the 1968 Games.

Tommie Smith and John Carlos were sent home from Mexico for raising their fists as the national anthem played during the 200m medal ceremony. Evans and his 400m relay team-mates wore black berets on the podium to show their support. He also has coached national teams in Nigeria and :audi Arabia when his spectacular career ended.

