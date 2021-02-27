Morgan Lake qualified for European Indoors, Elliot Giles out

In-form Elliot Giles has withdrawn from next week’s European Indoor Championships, but high jumper Morgan Lake is among six athletes added to the Great Britain team.

Giles, 26, who ran the second fastest indoor 800m ever last week, will now focus on a potential Olympic campaign.

Giles faces a strong field of domestic rivals including Daniel Rowden, Jake Wightman, Max Burgin and Kyle Langford.

Lake joins the squad after clearing an impressive 1.96m in Belgrade.

Also joining Great Britain’s team are Jazmin Sawyers (long jump), Amelia Stricker (shot put), Emily Borthwick (high jump), Joel Khan (high jump) and Charlie Myers (pole vault).

The team includes 2018 World Indoor 60m hurdles champion Andrew Pozzi and 2019 European Indoor silver medallist Holly Bradshaw, but major names such as Dina Asher-Smith, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Laura Muir are absent.

Source: BBC Sports

