Thailand Open: All players tested negative for Covid-19

Thailand Open, being praised with all 824 participants in the Green Zone quarantine bubble testing negative for Covid-19.

The Green Zone consists of players and their staffs and all stakeholders who come into direct contact with them, such as referees, line judges, personnel from Badminton World Federation (BWF), Badminton Association of Thailand, medical staff, and TV production crew.

“All international Green Zone participants were required to submit a negative in their own country before departure to Bangkok and were then tested again in Bangkok upon entry into hotel quarantine,” BWF said in a statement.

Local players, staff and personnel based in Thailand were also tested and quarantined as part of the Green Zone bubble. Players are now cleared for training under strict safety protocols. The quarantine measures will be in place throughout the mandatory 14-day observation period including during the staging of the Thailand Open.

“More routine Covid-19 tests will follow with strict safety protocols to remain in place until the end of the Asian Leg, which concludes with the completion of the BWF World Tour Finals on January 31,”

By ANI

Source: Thailand Herald

Link: https://www.thailandherald.com/news/267450737/thailand-open-all-participants-test-negative-for-covid-19

