Beach polo returns to Hua Hin with the InterContinental-B.Grimm event in March

Polo enthusiasts and beachgoers are gearing up for the return of the much-anticipated InterContinental-B.Grimm Beach Polo Hua Hin 2024.

Scheduled for March 30th, this popular event promises a unique blend of sports and beachside entertainment on the shores of Hua Hin.

The tournament, set on the beach in front of the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, marks the return of the challenging and exhilarating version of polo played on sand. This distinctive format offers an engaging spectacle for both players and spectators, adding a fresh twist to the traditional game.

Teams will compete for the prestigious HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Cup, with the event not just a showcase of sporting prowess but also a significant charitable endeavor. Proceeds from the tournament will go to the Nabha Foundation, under the patronage of HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati. The foundation is committed to empowering the underprivileged and fostering sustainable job creation, ensuring long-term support and opportunities for those in need.

The event is not only a highlight for polo aficionados but also attracts a diverse mix of celebrities, tourists, and local spectators. Echoing the success of its previous editions, the 2024 tournament will feature activities similar to past events, culminating in a beachside barbecue dinner.

Organizers are expected to release further details soon, keeping the anticipation high for this sporting and social highlight on Hua Hin’s calendar.

Those interested in more information can reach out via email at equestrian@bgrimmcountryclub.com or by phone at 081-835-2419.

